Forecast: Clouds make way for sun, high of 30

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday: A 30% chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.