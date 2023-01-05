 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecast: Clouds make way for sun, high of 30

010523-cbn-news-weather-p1

A construction crew works on an interstate ramp structure near the Council Bluffs riverfront as snow falls on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. For the weather map, visit Page 3A. For more weather information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Today will be mostly cloudy, then gradually become sunny, according to the National Weather Service.

Today's high will be near 30, with a northwest wind gusting as high as 23 mph at times.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Friday will be warmer, with a high near 38. There is a 30% chance of snow Saturday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday: A 30% chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

