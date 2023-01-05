Forecast: Clouds make way for sun, high of 30

Today will be mostly cloudy, then gradually become sunny, according to the National Weather Service.
Today's high will be near 30, with a northwest wind gusting as high as 23 mph at times.
Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Friday will be warmer, with a high near 38. There is a 30% chance of snow Saturday.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Saturday: A 30% chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.