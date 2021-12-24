Forecast: Clouds make way for sun, high of 56 on Christmas Eve

‘Twas the day before Christmas and throughout the metro area, temperatures were unusually warm, though no cause for hysteria.

Today will be cloudy before gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 56. A south wind of 5 to 8 mph will become light and variable in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Early morning temps will be the 30s, before hitting around 45 at 11 a.m.

Southerly surface winds and warm air over the central Plains is resulting in relatively warm conditions for this time of year, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

There is a 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m. tonight. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low around 30. A light east northeast wind will become northeast 6 to 11 mph. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph tonight.

Those rain chances continue until around 7 a.m. on Saturday. The high on Christmas is around 44, with a wind speeds up to 18 mph possible. The low Saturday night is around 27.

The full forecast, as provided by the National Weather Service:

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 56. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Light east northeast wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Christmas Day: A 20% chance of rain before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. North wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

