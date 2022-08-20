Forecast: Clouds make way for sun Saturday

Today will be mostly cloudy, then gradually become sunny, with a high near 79, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 60.

There will be a north northwest wind of 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph during the day. Tonight, a north wind of 5 to 9 mph becomes calm in the evening.

Weather into midweek next week is relatively calm — sunny, with temperatures in the 80s.

Next chance of precipitation is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the weather service said in its forecast discussion. Then, an upper level trough will start moving across the Northern and Central Plains next Friday with a chance of storms over Nebraska into western Iowa.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.