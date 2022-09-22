Forecast: Cloudy, 65 as rain approaches

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 65, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be cloudy, with a low around 51.

There is a 50% chance of showers after 1 a.m.

That chance of rain leads into Friday, where showers are likely and a thunderstorm is possible before 1 p.m.

The clouds and precipitation will keep things cool through Friday, the weather service said in its forecast discussion. Things will dry out Saturday and be back in the upper 70s.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. North northeast wind around 7 mph.

Tonight: A 50% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75.