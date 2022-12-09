Forecast: Cloudy and 38

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 38, according to the National Weather Service.

A west northwest wind could gust as high as 26 mph, but becomes calm in the afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. A calm wind becomes southeast around 6 mph after midnight.

More winter weather is expected this weekend, with a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain on Saturday.

Currently, chances of rain are also forecast for early next week.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight.

Saturday: A chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain between 11 a.m. and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday: A chance of rain, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Monday night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Tuesday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.