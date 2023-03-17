Here’s to hoping the luck of the Irish finds a way to shine through increasing clouds today.

Conditions will be cloudy and breezy, with a high near 35 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and blustery, with a low around 12 and wind gusts climbing to 33 mph.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. South wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday night: A slight chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South southeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. South southeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. South southeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a southeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.