Forecast: Cloudy and warm today, before things heat back up

There’s a 20% chance that Tuesday’s overnight showers could carry into the morning, but that chance makes way for a calm afternoon after 1 p.m.
Today will be mostly cloudy, then gradually clear this afternoon, with a high near 85, according to the National Weather Service. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight will be clear with a low around 61.
Temperatures will begin to climb again later this week and are expected to reach the 100s on Sunday and Monday.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 61. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 95.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 102.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.
Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 102.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 76.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.