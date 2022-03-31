Forecast: Cloudy, high around 45

Expect cloudy skies this morning, though they’re gradually clear as the area hits a high around 45.

It’ll be another windy one, according to the National Weather Service, with gusts up to 26 mph possible. The evening low is around 27.

Friday brings a high around 58, with an evening low around 38 and 70% chance of precipitation.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 45. North northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Light southeast wind becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday: A chance of rain, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday night: A slight chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.