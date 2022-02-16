 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecast: Cloudy, high of 37

It’ll be mostly cloudy today, with a high around 37, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight is around 14.

Go to NonpareilOnline.com to check out our AccuWeather forecast map. And here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 37. North wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 27. Blustery, with a north wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 14. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Washington’s Birthday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

