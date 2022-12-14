Forecast: Cloudy, small chance of snow overnight

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 36, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. South southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday: A 20% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Blustery.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 25.