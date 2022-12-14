Forecast: Cloudy, small chance of snow overnight

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 36, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. There is a 20% chance of snow after midnight.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. South southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: A 20% chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday: A 20% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Blustery.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 25.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 12.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 25.