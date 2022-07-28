Forecast: Cloudy, then sunny and 83

Today will be mostly cloudy, then gradually become sunny, with a high near 83, according to the National Weather Service.
There is a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m.
Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 59.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 94.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.