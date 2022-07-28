Forecast: Cloudy, then sunny and 83

Today will be mostly cloudy, then gradually become sunny, with a high near 83, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 59.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.