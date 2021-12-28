Forecast: Cloudy today, snow chances on the way

Today will be mostly cloudy in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area with highs in the mid 40s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Throughout the day, east winds could gust as high as 26 mph at times. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 14 with north winds.

“We’ll still see above-normal temperatures (Monday), but much colder air is scheduled to invade Tuesday afternoon, switching temperatures to below normal on Wednesday,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion. “A brief respite in the cold air is likely Thursday into Friday before even colder air plunges into the region to start the New Year.”

Snow chances move into the area on Wednesday, with a 30% chance after noon with a high of 27. The chance for snow drops to 20% Wednesday night.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming northwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 14. North northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. North wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday night: A 20% chance of snow before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday night: A chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

New Year’s Day: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 12. Blustery.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -5.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 14.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.