Forecast: Cloudy, windy, but warming up

Today will look much like Wednesday, with cloudy skies and a north northwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

On the bright side, it will be warmer, with a high near 47, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 34. Wind remains north northwest at 5 to 8 mph before becoming light and variable.

Temperatures will reach the 50s this weekend, with the sun expected to make an appearance on Friday and Saturday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 47. North northwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a northwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of rain between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

