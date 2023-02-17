Conditions will be cold and windy today, following on the heels of several inches of snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Area school districts canceled Thursday classes shortly after school got out Wednesday, though the area didn’t see any snow until late into Wednesday night. The snow continued to fall during the Thursday morning traffic commute.

In lieu of school, many students took to neighborhood hills to sled or build snowmen. Preliminary snowfall totals estimated about 6 inches of accumulation.

Today will be sunny, with a high near 32, according to the National Weather Service. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Patchy fog is expected between 8 and 9 a.m.

Winds will carry into tonight, with mostly clear skies and a low around 22.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Patchy fog between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 32. Light south southeast wind becoming south 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Tuesday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Wednesday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Thursday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Blustery.