Forecast: Cold and windy, chance of flurries

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 32, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a chance of flurries before noon, and conditions will be breezy, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of flurries before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. West northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 28.

Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 13.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 22.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.