Forecast: Cold and windy, chance of flurries

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 32, according to the National Weather Service.
There is a chance of flurries before noon, and conditions will be breezy, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 13.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A chance of flurries before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. West northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
People are also reading…
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 28.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 13.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 43.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 22.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 45.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 48.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.