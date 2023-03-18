Today will be partly sunny and blustery, with a high near 26 and wind gusts as high as 34 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 12. Winds continue, with gusts as high as 22 mph tonight.

In better news, once we make it through today, temperatures will begin trending upward. Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 41.

Highs in the 50s are expected next week, though there will be numerous chances for rain.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 12. North northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of rain, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. South wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a southeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a southeast wind 20 to 22 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.