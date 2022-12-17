Forecast: Cold, but not as brutal as early next week

Today will be mostly cloudy, then gradually become sunny, according to the National Weather Service.

With a high of 23 and a west northwest wind, it will be cold. Wind gusts as high as 25 mph are expected.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 10. A northwest wind becomes calm in the evening.

Sunday will be slightly better, sunny and 30, with a light wind. Temperatures will drop in the early part of next week, beginning a “cold snap, as highs only muster highs in the single digits to upper teens,” according to the weather service’s forecast discussion.

“Very cold air” moves in by Wednesday evening and “the bitter cold seems to be a very good bet,” according to the forecast discussion.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 23. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 30. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 11.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2.

Wednesday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 10.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -6.

Thursday: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 5. Blustery.