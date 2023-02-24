Today will be cold, with a high near 23 and wind chill values as low as minus 12, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be cloudy, with a 30% chance of snow, mainly before noon, then gradually become sunny.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Temperatures will begin trending warmer this weekend.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of snow, mainly before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as minus 12. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday: A 20% chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Southeast wind 13 to 17 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday: A chance of rain before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Windy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a northwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. East southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. East wind around 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.