Forecast: Cold Friday night, snow on Saturday

The new year will bring snow.

The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska predicts somewhere in the range of 2 to 6 inches of snow in the Council Bluffs area.

"Our heaviest snow will occur during the morning and early afternoon on Saturday. It will start around sunrise," said Meteorologist Brett Albright with the weather service. "We might have flurries earlier, but in terms of accumulation it'll be in that morning and early afternoon window."

Friday will feature partly sunny skies and a high around 33, with wind speeds up to mph. Things will cool down considerably in the evening, with cloudy skies and a low around 2.

"If you go out and about Friday evening, those temps are going to fall pretty quickly. Could be 12 by midnight. And it'll be colder after that," Albright said.

The meteorologist said while New Year's Eve revelers are out the wind chill could dip to -15. It'll be even colder in the overnight hours.

According to the weather service, the impact of the snow on Saturday will include slippery road conditions, while patchy, blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

The Iowa State Patrol offers these winter driving tips:

Keep windshields clear -- Scrape snow and ice to ensure full visibility.

Increase following distance -- Put five to six seconds of time between you and the vehicle you're following - especially snow plows.

Be patient -- Allow more time -- and daylight if possible -- to get to your destination, and remember that detouring through a median typically causes problems.

Always pay attention to the road -- Traffic flow can change instantly and braking times increase dramatically with snow or ice.

Add braking time to exit freeways and interstates -- Exits and overpasses get slick during winter events and require even more braking time.

Know when not to use cruise control -- Don't use cruise control on snow and ice conditions.

Prepare a winter survival kit -- Pack items to help you endure an emergency or road closure until help arrives. Items include a flash light, boots, gloves and warm clothes, jumper cables, water, snacks, a first aid kid and a phone charge.

Turn on headlights -- It's critical to be seen on snowy and foggy days.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday night: A 40% chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -15. North wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

New Year's Day: Snow likely, mainly before noon. Patchy blowing snow before noon. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 8. North wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday night: A 20% chance of snow before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around -11.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 19.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 37.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

