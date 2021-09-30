Forecast: Cold front brings rain

A strong cold front is bringing heavy rain and the threat of isolated flash flooding across parts of the Central Plains, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Temperatures cooled somewhat Wednesday. That pattern is expected to continue into the weekend.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms are likely before 7 p.m. That chance continues into the evening and early morning hours. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63. Light and variable wind will be present. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

A chance of showers continues well into the weekend, and potentially early next week.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 77. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.