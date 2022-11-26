Forecast: Cold front coming

A cold front is expected to move through the area this afternoon/evening, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast discussion.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 56. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 33. Light and variable wind becoming north 12 to 17 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. North northwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain and snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.