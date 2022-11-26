Forecast: Cold front coming

A cold front is expected to move through the area this afternoon/evening, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast discussion.
Today will see increasing clouds, with a high near 56. Conditions will windy, again, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
There is also a change for light precipitation tonight in southwest Iowa. Skies will be cloudy, with a low around 33, and winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 56. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 33. Light and variable wind becoming north 12 to 17 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. North northwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Tuesday: A slight chance of rain and snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.