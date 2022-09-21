Forecast: Cold front cools things off by 20-plus degrees

The National Weather Service expected temperatures to cool rapidly overnight, according to its forecast discussion.

Today’s forecast is significantly different than Tuesday, which saw highs approaching 100. Instead, today’s high will be near 72, with increasing clouds, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. A north wind of 13 to 15 mph could gust as high as 24 mph at times.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. There is a 30% chance of showers before 8 p.m.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. North wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. North northeast wind around 8 mph.

Thursday night: A 50% chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 7 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday night: A 20% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 46.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73.