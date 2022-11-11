 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecast: Cold front is here

Skies are sunny, but today’s high of 32 will not break the threshold of freezing, according to the National Weather Service.

A north northwest wind could gust as high as 25 mph at times, and gusts as high as 21 mph are expected tonight.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 18.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 32. North northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Northwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 31. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

