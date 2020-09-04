Forecast: Cold front moves in on Tuesday

A hot weekend is in store for the area, before temps drop down in the 60s on Tuesday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light south wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.