Forecast: Cold front moves in

After another pleasant day in the metro, a cold front was set to move in Monday night, bringing a drop in temperatures this week before another weekend warmup.

“The warm stretch will come to an end (Monday),” the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion.

The high today is around 39.

“Another cold front will move through the area late on Tuesday, further dropping temperatures,” the weather service said.

The low Tuesday night is 11. Wednesday brings a high around 18 and a low around 1.

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 39. North northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. North northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy, with a high near 18. North northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Blustery, with a north wind 14 to 18 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 16.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 1.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 32.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

