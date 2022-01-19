Forecast: Cold front moves in

The cold is back in the metro area.

After Tuesday’s temps in the upper 40s with sunny skies, a cold front moved through the evening. The result is a high around 15 today, with wind chill values as low as -10, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds up to 30 mph are possible. It’ll be mostly sunny.

The evening low is around -3, with wind chill around -15.

Thursday will be sunny with a high around 12 and a low around 1.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -10. Blustery, with a north wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -15. North wind 6 to 13 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 12. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 1.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

