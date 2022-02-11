Forecast: Cold front moves in

A cold front is moving through the metro area that’ll shift temps downward for the weekend.

Temps will remain in the 40s today before falling in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. It’ll be mostly sunny but breeze, with gusts up to 34 mph possible. The low tonight is around 7.

Both Saturday and Sunday have a high around 29. The low on Saturday is around 14, while Sunday’s low is around 40.

Things are set to warm back up early next week, with temps in the 40s and 50s expected Monday through Wednesday.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 32 by 5pm. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 29. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 29.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.