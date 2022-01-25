Forecast: Cold front moves in

Temperatures in the teens returned to the metro area Monday night into today.

An Artic air mass moved into the area Monday night and will linger into this evening, according to the National Weather Service. The high today is around 19. Temps will be below 10 in the morning. The evening low is around 5.

Wednesday brings a high around 33, but wind chill values could be as low as -11, the weather service said. The Wednesday low is around 34.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 19. North wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 1. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -11. South wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. South southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 33.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

