Forecast: Cold front moves into the metro
Forecast: Cold front moves into the metro

After Tuesday’s temperatures reached the upper 60s, a cold front moved through the metro area.

The high today is 48, with wind gusts up to 29 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will be in the low 40s in the morning, while the evening low is 28.

“The (cold) front does set the stage for sharply cooler temperatures (today), with continued breezy northwesterly winds. Highs will only range in the mid to upper 40s, which is actually just a few degrees normal for mid November,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion. “And then even colder still on Thursday with highs only in the lower 40s, again with breezy northwest morning winds, but decreasing in the afternoon.”

The high Thursday is around 40, with wind up to 21 mph. The low Thursday is 28.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 40. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 8 to 13 mph in the evening.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 35.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

