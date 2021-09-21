Forecast: Cold front moves through metro

A cold front is moving through the metro area, dropping temperatures as the first official day of fall nears.

The high today is 71, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Wind gusts as high as 23 mph are possible. The low tonight is 43.

Temperatures are set to remain in the 70s until Sunday.

In its forecast discussion, the weather service said a cool Canadian airmass was set to spread into the area Monday night, “putting temperatures in the below normal category for a few days.”

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. North northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 43. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 49.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76.