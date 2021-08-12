Forecast: Cold front to bring dip in temperatures

It’ll still be hot today, but the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska expects a cold front to lower temps from the oppressive heat the metro area has experienced recently.

“Earlier this week, another heat advisory issuance for Thursday looked like a slam dunk, but running the numbers this morning leaves heat indices falling short of heat advisory criteria,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

The cold front will bring in northwesterly winds gusting up to 25 mph this afternoon, the weather service said. The high is 91, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.

The low tonight is 63, with rain chances increasing to 40% in the evening.

Friday’s high dips down to 82, with low wind speeds. The low Friday is 64.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms moves in Saturday overnight into Sunday.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 91. Light north northwest wind becoming north 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}