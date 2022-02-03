Forecast: Cold gets colder

After Wednesday’s cold, today brings, well, more cold.

Today’s high is 18, but wind chill could be as low as -17 during the day, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service described today’s wind chill values as “dangerous.”

The low tonight night is around 6.

Temps should improve from there, with highs of 35, 47, 37 and 47 expected from Friday through Monday, respectively. And Tuesday’s high is around 55.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -17. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 6. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 35. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 17.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

