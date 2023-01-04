Forecast: Cold returns

Following a warmer New Year’s weekend, temperatures return to more seasonable norms this week.

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 29 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Skies will alternate between cloudy and sunny this week, with highs fluctuating throughout the 30s.

No precipitation is expected after Thursday for the remainder of the forecast period, according to the weather service’s forecast discussion.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West northwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.