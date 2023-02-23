Cold has settled in on the heels of a winter storm moving across the Midwest, which was expected to yield freezing drizzle and some snow locally Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Today will be partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 10 and wind chills as low as minus 12. Conditions will be blustery, with winds gusting as high as 33 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a small chance of snow after midnight tonight. Wind chills remain dangerous among increasing clouds, with a low around 4.

The area should warm up early next week.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny and cold, with a steady temperature around 10. Wind chill values as low as minus 12. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of snow after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as minus 12. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday: A 30% chance of snow, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 44. South southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday: A chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday night: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southeast wind 13 to 17 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday: A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with a northwest wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. North northwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.