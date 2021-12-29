 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Forecast: Cold, snow possible today

  • 0
122921-cbn-news-wxwild-p3

A blue sky hangs above as a black squirrel climbs a tree at Bayliss Park on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Today’s forecast calls for a 50% of chance of precipitation, with snow and flurries possible, according to the National Weather Service.

 JOE SHEARER,

THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Cold and snow are in the forecast for the metro area.

The high today is around 27, with a 50% chance of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast calls for a chance of snow between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., with flurries possible after that. Less than 1 inch of snow is likely, the weather service said in its forecast discussion, though forecasters noted depending on conditions, 2 inches, “wouldn’t be out of the question.”

Morning temps will be in the teens. The low tonight is around 15.

Thursday brings a high around 36, with calm winds picking up speed. The low is around 21.

The high on Friday is around 35, before a chance of snow rolls in after midnight marks the new year. New Year’s Day is expected to be cold with a chance of snow and a high around 12.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of snow between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of flurries after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

People are also reading…

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday night: A chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Blustery.

New Year’s Day: A chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 12. Blustery.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -3.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 24.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 37.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron disrupt air travel for 5th consecutive day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert