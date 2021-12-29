Forecast: Cold, snow possible today

Cold and snow are in the forecast for the metro area.

The high today is around 27, with a 50% chance of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast calls for a chance of snow between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., with flurries possible after that. Less than 1 inch of snow is likely, the weather service said in its forecast discussion, though forecasters noted depending on conditions, 2 inches, “wouldn’t be out of the question.”

Morning temps will be in the teens. The low tonight is around 15.

Thursday brings a high around 36, with calm winds picking up speed. The low is around 21.

The high on Friday is around 35, before a chance of snow rolls in after midnight marks the new year. New Year’s Day is expected to be cold with a chance of snow and a high around 12.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of snow between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of flurries after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday night: A chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Blustery.

New Year’s Day: A chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 12. Blustery.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -3.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 24.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 37.

