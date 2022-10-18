Forecast: Cold temperatures Tuesday

After a chilly morning yesterday, things are only getting colder. Colder temperatures set in overnight, with Monday’s low forecast at 19, according to the National Weather Service.

This morning will also be cold. Though the sun will come out today, the high is forecast near 42. A north northwest wind of 6 to 14 mph will gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight will be clear, with a low around 23 and a north northwest wind of 3 to 6 mph.

Temperatures should rebound nicely during the second half of the week, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 42. North northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 23. North northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.