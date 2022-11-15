Forecast: Cold temps persist this week

It’s still cold and will be the entire week, according to the National Weather Service.

Today will be cloudy, then gradually become mostly sunny, with a high near 35. A northwest wind of 7 to 13 mph will gust as high as 21 mph at times.

That wind will carry into the evening with little change. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

“The remainder of the forecast looks mostly dry, with a strong push of cold air moving through the region early Wednesday,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion. “In addition, northwesterly winds will increase dropping wind chills Wednesday morning into the negative to above single digits.”

“A stronger Artic front will drop into the area Thursday,” the forecast discussion said. “And by Friday and Saturday, wind chills are forecast to range from 5 to 12 below zero with low temperatures in the single digits across much of the area.”

Currently, the forecast puts Council Bluffs weekend lows around 12, only slightly higher than the single digits expected regionally.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Blustery.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 34.