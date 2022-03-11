Forecast: Cold temps, sunny skies today

Expect sunny skies today, with a high around 30.

It’ll be windy, with gusts up to 30 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service. Temps will drop in the evening, with a low around 6 with similar wind speeds.

As you might’ve noticed, snowfall totals on Thursday fell short of expectations. Thankfully, some might say. The weather service said the metro area’s dusting clocked in at about 0.2 inches. Precipitation looks unlikely for the next week.

The high on Saturday is around 37, with sunny skies. The low is around 29. Sunday kicks off a stretch of great weather.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 30. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 37. Light and variable wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. South wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

