Forecast: Cold temps today will get colder this week

Temperatures will continue to plummet throughout the week, with bitter cold expected late in the week.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 24. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Southeast wind around 8 mph.

Monday: A 30% chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 12.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Wednesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16.

Wednesday night: Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -7.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 0. Blustery.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -14. Blustery.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 1.