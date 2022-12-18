Forecast: Cold temps today will get colder this week

Today will be sunny, with a high near 24, according to the National Weather Service.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Temperatures will continue to plummet throughout the week, with bitter cold expected late in the week.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 24. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Southeast wind around 8 mph.
Monday: A 30% chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 12.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0.
Wednesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16.
Wednesday night: Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -7.
Thursday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 0. Blustery.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -14. Blustery.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 1.