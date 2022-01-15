Forecast: Cold today, better Sunday

Some of that snow and ice from Friday could start to melt Sunday. But not today.

The high is around 15, with wind speeds up to 31 mph possible before it dies down, according to the National Weather Service. The evening low is around 8.

Sunday temps are expected to rise to around 37. The low is around 24. And on Monday the high is around 38, with a low around 27.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a steady temperature around 15. Blustery, with a north wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 8. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37. South wind around 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

M.L. King Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.