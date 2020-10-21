 Skip to main content
Forecast: Cold weather looks as it's here to stay
Forecast: Cold weather looks as it's here to stay

Chances for rain are in the forecast through Thursday night.

This morning, the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see patchy frost between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. There is a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon with a high of 53.

Tonight chances for rain climb to 60% with a low of 47. The area may see some snow over the weekend.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 40% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Patchy frost between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 47. East southeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. South southeast wind 14 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

