Forecast: Cold weather settles in

Today will be partly sunny, with a high near 29, according to the National Weather Service.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
There is a 20% chance of snow after noon Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 31. Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 28.
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Saturday: A 20% chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
People are also reading…
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 27.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.