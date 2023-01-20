Forecast: Cold weather settles in

Today will be partly sunny, with a high near 29, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

There is a 20% chance of snow after noon Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 31. Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday: A 20% chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.