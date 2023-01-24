Forecast: Cold, widespread fog

Light to dense fog is expected until 10 a.m. today, according to Chief Meteorologist for Lee Enterprises Matt Holiner. There is a 20% chance of snow before noon today, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will otherwise be cloudy, with a high near 30. Conditions will be blustery, with a north northwest wind of 10 to 18 mph gusting as high as 26 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Winds pick up in the evening, with gusts as high as 29 mph possible. The forecast, according to the weather service: Today: A 20% chance of snow before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Blustery. Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Saturday: A chance of snow, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Saturday night: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 3. Sunday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 11. Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4. Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 12.

Light to dense fog is expected today, according to Chief Meteorologist for Lee Enterprises Matt Holiner.

The National Weather Service forecasts widespread fog throughout the area, mainly between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Freezing fog is expected between 8 and 10 a.m.

Skies will otherwise be mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Tonight will be cloudy, with a low around 23.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Widespread fog, mainly between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Widespread freezing fog between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 23. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of snow before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Blustery.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Saturday: A chance of snow, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 27.

Saturday night: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 3.

Sunday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 11.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 12.