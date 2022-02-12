Forecast: Cold, windy weekend

Gone are the Saturdays of yesteryear — by which we mean the last two weekends.

A string of pleasant temperatures has ended and the high today is around 27, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chill values as low as -11 are possible. Morning temps will be in the single digits, while the evening low is around 14.

Sunday’s high is around 26, with a low around 19.

Hey, at least both days will be sunny.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -11. North northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 26. North wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.