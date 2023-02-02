 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecast: Colder days ahead of nice weekend

Following warmer air Wednesday, cooler temperatures move into the area today and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will remain mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Conditions will be a bit windy, with gusts as high as 21 mph possible both today and tonight.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

A warm front will pass through the area Friday night into Saturday, warming temperatures nicely for the weekend into early next week.

The forecast, according to the National Weather Service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 2. North wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 25. East wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21. South wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

