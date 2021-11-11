Forecast: Colder temps moving through the metro

After rain and temps in the 50s on Wednesday, today brings a high in the upper 40s. And there’s a chance of snow Friday morning.

The high today is around 49, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds up to 31 mph could make it feel colder.

The low tonight is 32, leading up to a high of 37 on Friday, the weather service said. There’s a slight chance of snow showers between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday: A slight chance of snow showers between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Windy, with a northwest wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.