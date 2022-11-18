Forecast: Coldest temps and wind chills so far this season

A reinforcing surge of cold air is coming in behind a cold front that moved through the area Thursday, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast discussion.

Wind chills of minus 2 to minus 8 are expected throughout the region this mooring, the discussion said, prompting the coldest daytime highs of the season so far.

“While this isn’t cold enough for a wind chill advisory, it will still be quite cold, and likely the coldest wind chills we’ve experienced this season,” the discussion said.

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 24. A west northwest wind of 8 to 15 mph will gust as high as 21 mph.

“A secondary reinforcing shot of cold air will come Friday night into Saturday,” the forecast discussion said, “with still cold highs in the 20s and lower 30s Saturday.”

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 16 and winds.

A warming trend is expected by Sunday and beyond.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. West northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 27. Northwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 15.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 23.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.