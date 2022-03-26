Forecast: Cool, not cold weekend

After a blustery Friday, wind speeds will die down somewhat today — but it’ll still be windy.

The high is around 48, with mostly sunny skies and wind gusts up to 20 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight is around 27, with light winds.

Expect, “a quiet, but slightly cool weekend, with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s and lows in the 20s. Can’t completely rule out some light precipitation (rain/flurries, pending exact timing) on Sunday,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

The high on Sunday is around 47, with light winds and mostly sunny skies. The evening low is around 33.

The beginning of the week should bring the beginning of a warmup for a few days, with highs in the 60s and 70s on Monday and Tuesday before rain chances and cooler temps move in.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. North wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday night: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.