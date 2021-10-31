 Skip to main content
Forecast: Cool weather and potential high winds for Halloween
Forecast: Cool weather and potential high winds for Halloween

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will have a high of 48 today, with mostly sunny skies for trick-or-treating.

North winds may gust as high as 18 mph throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight, clouds move in while temps fall into the 30s.

Winds calm down overnight.

Monday will have a high of 46 with mostly cloudy skies.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. North northwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

