Cooler, but “right around normal” temperatures are slated for Tuesday, the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion.

With cloudy skies and cooler highs, conditions are certainly more gloomy this week. Today’s high will be near 45, with wind gusts as high as 22 mph expected.

Snow and rain chances return Wednesday through Saturday as we transition into a more active, below normal temperature pattern, the forecast discussion said.

Rain is likely tonight, mainly after midnight. Skies will be cloudy, with a low around 36 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 45. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Rain likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Rain likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 41. East wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday night: Rain likely before 2 a.m., then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between 2 and 3 a.m., then rain likely after 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 34. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Rain before 7 a.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow between 7 and 10 a.m., then rain after 10 a.m. High near 40. East wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday night: Rain likely before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a northeast wind 9 to 18 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday: A slight chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a northwest wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. North northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Saturday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.